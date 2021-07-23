A fully renovated five bedroom house is now on the market in Blyth.

Take a look inside this five-bedroom detached property in Blyth.

New to the market is this fully renovated five-bedroom detached house in Blyth.

By David Sedgwick
Friday, 23rd July 2021, 6:00 am

Situated on Park View, this property overlooks the stunning Ridley Park and has been finished to an impeccably high standard, boasting spacious living, modern and stylish décor and offers UPVC sash windows throughout.

It is on the market for offers over £599,950.

For more information visit https://www.wearesignature.co.uk/property/30804246

1. Overview

Situated on Park View, this property overlooks Ridley Park and has been finished to an impeccably high standard, boasting spacious living, modern and stylish décor.

Photo: Submitted

Buy photo

2. Living Room

The formal living room, to the right of the hallway, has bespoke paneling and an abundance of floor space for both living and dining.

Photo: Submitted

Buy photo

3. Dining area

The dining area, part of the open plan living room, also benefits from sliding doors giving access to the rear garden.

Photo: Submitted

Buy photo

4. Kitchen

The kitchen has a full range of fitted wall and floor units, a large central island with induction hob and seating, large bay window and access to the terrace through sliding doors.

Photo: Submitted

Buy photo
Blyth
Next Page
Page 1 of 3