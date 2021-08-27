Take a look inside this spacious four-bedroom family home in Bedlington

The spacious family home in Bedlington features four bedrooms, an upgraded kitchen, three reception rooms, a double garage, spacious garden and views over open fields to the rear.
It is on the market with Yopa for offers in the region of £320,000.
1. Overview
A well maintained and presented, four double bedroomed detached property in a quiet cul de sac on a very popular development in Bedlington.
2. Lounge
The spacious lounge is one of three reception rooms in the property.
3. Dining Room
The open plan dining room features double patio doors to the rear garden.
4. Kitchen
The kitchen has been updated and upgraded featuring plenty of wall and base units plus integrated units. There is also an adjoining utility room.
