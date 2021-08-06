Take a look inside this spacious four-bedroom house

The four-bedroom property is on the market for £269,950 with ML Estates.
1. Overview
A well presented and spacious detached home situated in a popular location in Seghill.
Photo: Submitted
2. Lounge
The lounge features oak wood flooring, UPVC double glazed window and Marble fireplace with pebble electric fire.
Photo: Submitted
3. Dining Room
The open-plan dining room features oak wood flooring and patio doors leading into the conservatory.
Photo: Submitted
4. Kitchen
The kitchen features a range of wall and floor unitsg, built in dishwasher, double oven with 5 burner gas hob and extractor fan, and a door into the garage.
Photo: Submitted