Take a look inside this spacious four-bedroom house

A well-presented four-bedroom house has been added to the market.

A well presented and spacious detached home situated in a popular location in Seghill, close to all local amenities and good schools, has recently been added to the market.

The four-bedroom property is on the market for £269,950 with ML Estates.

1. Overview

2. Lounge

The lounge features oak wood flooring, UPVC double glazed window and Marble fireplace with pebble electric fire.

3. Dining Room

The open-plan dining room features oak wood flooring and patio doors leading into the conservatory.

4. Kitchen

The kitchen features a range of wall and floor unitsg, built in dishwasher, double oven with 5 burner gas hob and extractor fan, and a door into the garage.

