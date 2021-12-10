1. Seahouses

Full of colour and character, this seaside village is a bustling hub for tourists offering a lively atmosphere. The harbour decorates the edge of the town as boats are moored after days out fishing, and the sandy beach stretching north of that is perfect for picturesque walks and days by the sea. The town itself is small and sweet yet has plenty of options when it comes to eating out and the centre is where you will find beach shops, village stores and fish and chip takeaways.

Photo: Ian Smith