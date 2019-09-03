These are the best and worst holiday providers according to real customers

Travel

Craptravel.com is a website dedicated to analysing Twitter to find the most complained about tour operators in the UK, and has inspected over 20,000 tweets about nine of the biggest tour operators. These are the worst and best holiday providers ranked according to Twitter reviews.

21 per cent of Tweets about Tui were negative

15 per cent of tweets about Expedia were negative

15 per cent of tweets about Jet2Holidays were negative

14 per cent of tweets about Thomas Cook were negative

11 per cent of tweets about Virgin Holidays were negative

8 per cent of tweets about First Choice were negative

4 per cent tweets about Hays Travel were negative

4 per cent of tweets about Kuoni were negative