Northumberland among cheapest regions for beach parking in England, research reveals

Northumberland is among the cheapest regions for beach parking in England, figures have revealed.

By Ian Smith
Friday, 23rd July 2021, 2:39 pm
Updated Friday, 23rd July 2021, 4:23 pm

Holiday lettings company Cottages & Castles has done some digging, and has revealed the UK’s cheapest regions when it comes to beach parking.

Using the parking app Parkopedia along with individual beach websites, prices were collated across the UK (data collected March 2021) to find out which destinations offer the cheapest and most expensive parking solutions. The results are based on average prices for a full day of parking across the 37 UK regions they looked at.

Northumberland prices came out at £2.40, the fourth cheapest in England behind Essex, Tyne and Wear and County Durham.

Bamburgh car park.

Dorset and Devon are amongst the regions which cost the most, while Scotland is by far the most generous country when it comes to free beach parking.

