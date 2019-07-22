Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole council trials smart homes by the sea with Alexa-enabled beach lodges

Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole (BCP) Council has today announced that it has transformed three of its iconic Beach Lodges on Bournemouth’s famous Boscombe Beach into fully-functioning, smart homes – equipped with its voice assistant Alexa.

Smart Home by the Sea

For a trial period from today throughout the summer, Bournemouth will be able to boast three smart homes by the sea. The experience is controlled by voice through the all-new Echo Show 5 and accompanying smart home products, including a smart plug to control the bedside lamp, a streaming media player for the TV, a robotic vacuum and even a smart kettle.

Guests will have full control over the holiday experience, with Alexa on hand to help make the most of their stay. Whether they’re up and at ‘em and need the kettle freshly boiled for morning coffee (“Alexa, turn on the kettle”), need the daily weather report before heading out to explore (“Alexa, what’s the weather today?”), are looking for the best way to build a sandcastle with videos from WikiHow (“Alexa, how do I build a sandcastle?”), or if they’re just looking to relax and find the latest TV shows or movies via Fire TV.

And after a long-day taking in beautiful Boscombe Beach, guests needn’t worry about pesky sand making a mess in the lodge, as the Alexa-enabled robotic vacuum will whiz it away – just say the word (“Alexa, ask Neato to start cleaning”). Welcome news for the two-fifths (40%) of holiday-makers who find themselves cleaning (vacuuming / dusting) while on holiday.

In each of the three lodges, residents will find:

Echo Show 5 – The all-new Echo Show 5 will allow guests to control smart home products with just their voice. This compact 5.5" smart display is ready to give local recommendations, show videos from WikiHow or show weather predictions for the stay.Smarter iKettle – Now guests can turn on the kettle from their bed, a part of their morning coffee routine, just ask “Alexa, good morning” to start it off.Alexa Smart Plug – The Amazon Smart Plug works with Alexa to add voice control to any electrical socket. The trial lodges are outfitted with a smart plug for the beside light, just ask “Alexa, turn on the light” or “Alexa, turn off the light” to switch the lamp on or off.Fire TV Stick 4K – Summer rain keeping you inside? With access to over 10,000 channels, apps, and Alexa skills, as well as over 20,000 movies and TV episodes, guests are sure to find something to keep them entertainment on the not so sunny days. Use the Alexa Voice Remote to use voice commands to find and control content.Neato Robotics D450 Exclusive Pet Edition – Don’t lift a finger, instead clear away the sand with this robotic vacuum.

Living Like a Local

And while there is even more fun to be had outside the lodge for holiday-makers, according to the research, UK holiday-makers are burning more than an hour of quality holiday time researching things to do and places to see.

With over a third (35%) of Brits saying they enjoy “living like a local” while on holiday, the Echo Show 5 will give recommendations on the best pubs, bars, and activities to visit during the stay, not forgetting sound advice on what to do when the weather is not quite on side. The custom suggestions have been created with Alexa Blueprints, a way to create Alexa skills and responses, with BCP Council’s own local know-how, from the best place to get ice-cream or fish and chips, to where to rent a bike for sightseeing.

We Do Like to Be by The Seaside

The BCP Council Smart Lodges by the Sea summer trial is announced as new research highlights that staycations are on the up in the UK. According to the research, almost nine in ten (87%) Brits look at UK options when planning a holiday, with seven in ten (71%) opting for a trip to a seaside town as their ideal UK break.

Seven in ten (70%) say that they’re just as great as a holiday abroad, with Bournemouth placing in the Top 5 hot spot seaside towns in the UK to holiday, along with St Ives, Torquay, Whitby and Brighton.

Bournemouth Beach Lodges were installed on the seafront in January 2017 and this is the first upgrade to the spectacular seafront properties, making them voice enabled.

Chris Saunders, Head of Operations at BCP Council said: “We are looking forward to a number of the Bournemouth Beach Lodges being converted into smart spaces. We hope that residents involved in the trial will be even more inspired to explore and experience Bournemouth – from our beautiful beaches, to world-famous delicacies!”