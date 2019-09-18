Maui Jim® Expands Its Manchester United Club Collection with New Limited-Edition Treble Style

Premium Sunglass Brand Continues to Celebrate Global Partnership with Introduction of Exclusive Treble Style with Limited Availability.

Maui Jim, the largest independently owned sunglass brand in the world, today announced a new limited-edition style, Treble, to continue celebrating the brand’s global partnership with Manchester United Football Club. This new frame expands Maui Jim’s Club Collection which launched earlier this year with select styles that champion the world-class team. Maui Jim Treble was designed for Manchester United fans to commemorate the glory of the Treble win in 1999. Made with premium Italian acetate, the Treble frame features a festive interior collage of pictures from the celebrated moments, tickets and icons from the games. There are only 4,000 Treble sunglasses available worldwide, making this a highly coveted collectors’ item for club football fans around the word.

“We are excited to celebrate the success of Manchester United, with the new Maui Jim Treble style,” says Jay Black, Maui Jim’s VP of Global Marketing. “As the official vision partner of Manchester United, this style was designed to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Treble win, and provide fans globally with the best premium, polarized sunglasses.”

In February 2019, Maui Jim first announced their multi-year global partnership with one of the world’s best football teams to spread the “Aloha Spirit” and communicate the importance of wearing high quality, polarized sunglasses. Soon after, Maui Jim launched the Club Collection, which features four different styles—including the new lens treatment HAWAII LAVA™—to give consumers worldwide access to the same high-performing sunglasses the players and coaches wear.

Treble features the Manchester United crest in gold tone placed prominently on the right temple to further add to the uniqueness of the frame. This limited-edition frame comes beautifully packaged in a collector’s box with a keepsake storybook, case, and cleaning cloth to further highlight those unforgettable moments.

“Our partnership with Maui Jim is built on style and technology,” says Sean Jefferson, Director of Partnerships at Manchester United. “We are delighted that our passionate fans around the world now have the chance to celebrate the extraordinary Treble success with such an excellent limited-edition product. To launch such a stylish, premium product shows their dedication to the club and our fans.”

More on Treble:

Crafted in a classic, unisex style that is best fit for anyone with a medium face, the flat front and built-up nose pad construction is ideal for anyone who likes extra bridge stability.The proprietary SuperThin Glass lenses offer the crispest optics available and superior scratch resistance. The Neutral Grey lens color offers the highest amount of light reduction, while the PolarizedPlus2® technology blocks 100 percent of harmful UV rays, and eliminates 99.9 percent of glare for optimal views, while boosting colors to unmatched levels. Finally, the subtle treatment on the left lens identifies your club pride to onlookers.