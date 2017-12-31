111 success shown in new survey

Satisfaction with the North East’s NHS111 service continues to improve despite an increase of more than 50,000 calls over the last year.

The North East Ambulance Service (NEAS) randomly selects around 1,500 NHS111 callers each month to find out about their experience of using the service.

Latest feedback from September showed 91.2 per cent of patients would recommend the service to their family and friends.

Between July and September, NHS111 call handlers answered 208,674 calls – compared to 158,661 during the same period last year.

During this time, there have been a number of improvements, particularly from patients who reported feeling reassured by the service, having their problems and issues resolved and being able to speak to a call handler straightaway.

The latest survey results come following success at the recent Bright Ideas in Health Awards.

NEAS won the Primary and Community Care category in recognition of its service that allows NHS111 call handlers to book GP appointments directly into a patient’s surgery on their behalf.

Yvonne Ormston, NEAS chief executive, said: “As the regional provider for both NHS111 and 999, we’re able to provide a seamless and consistent service to patients across the North East.”