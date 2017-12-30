£30,000 boost to support families

A charity has landed a £30,000 grant to help vulnerable families in Northumberland.

The money, from St James’s Place Charitable Foundation, will enable Safe Families for Children to hire more staff to support struggling families.

The charity, which aims to prevent children from having to go into the care system, has supported 717 families in the North East since it began accepting referrals from local authorities in 2013.

Families are supported by volunteers from the local community who have been recruited and trained by the charity.

Gemma, a single mum-of-two living in Bedlington, said that Safe Families support gave her the confidence to set and achieve goals.

“I felt a lot happier by the end of the support. It’s improved my confidence and made me want to achieve a lot of things in life,” she said.

Keith Danby, chief executive of Safe Families for Children, said: “We are thrilled about the grant, which will enable us to reach more struggling families in Northumberland.

“The generosity of St James’s Place Charitable Foundation allows us to hire key staff who work directly with families and connect them with volunteers who can provide wraparound help.

“Safe Families is a community-based solution to a community-based problem. It’s just people helping people. While having keen and dedicated volunteers is hugely important, grants like that of St James’ Place are also massively helpful in keeping the charity working to best capacity.”

Mark Longbottom, head of St James’s Place Charitable Foundation, added: “We are delighted to support Safe Families for Children, and enable them to secure the support they have been giving to vulnerable children and families in the Northumberland area, thereby improving the life chances of young children and creating more hopeful futures.”