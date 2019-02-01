£500k boost for Northumberland arts project

A project improving arts and culture in communities has received a funding boost.

Arts Council England has approved a further three years of investment for Northumberland’s bait Creative People and Places project.

Bait, which is made up of a consortium of partners led by Museums Northumberland, has been given an additional £500,000 for the final three years of a ten-year vision.

They will continue to work in partnership to commission inspiring and high-quality arts activities, but with a targeted approach to support people aged 65 and over, men, young people aged 13 to 25, and refugees resettling in south east Northumberland.

The additional £500,000 takes the total Arts Council England investment in the project to £3.95m.

Jane Tarr, director north, Arts Council England, said: “Congratulations to Museums Northumberland on being awarded extension funding for bait, the Creative People and Places project for south east Northumberland.

“The importance of community and the power of art in the community is clear in both bait’s vision and actions.

“It has ensured that local people have been at the centre of decision making, which has seen a positive impact on community engagement.

“I look forward to seeing what this next phase of its vision brings over the next three years.”

Creative People and Places is designed to ensure more people create and experience great arts and culture in the places where they live. There are 21 projects across England.