A chance for singers to shine at Cramlington shopping centre’s competition

The search is on for the north east’s newest young singing star.

Manor Walks Cramlington is holding its annual A Star Is Born singing contest ahead of its big Christmas lights switch-on.

The competition, in association with Heart FM and Cramlington Town Council, is inviting youngsters aged between six and 17 to take centre stage to perform at the switch-on event on November 24 and win £500.

Budding singers can apply to take part in a live audition in front of a panel of judges in a semi-final at Manor Walks on Saturday, November 17.

The semi-final will take place in Centre Mall, with contestants being asked to sing two songs, including a Christmas favourite. The audience will have a chance to vote for their favourite act and three entrants will be invited to the final the following week.

Bruno Coppola, general manager at Manor Walks Shopping and Leisure, said: “It’s great to have our extremely popular A Star Is Born signing competition back for the second year running. The region has some amazing talent and we are looking forward to watching and reviewing each contestant’s video.

“The festive season is a special time and we can’t wait to help make one lucky child’s dreams come true.”

Applications close at 5pm on Sunday, November 11. Individual singers and groups can apply via an application form and send a recording of themselves singing one song to star@manorwalks.co.uk

For more visit www.manorwalks.co.uk

John Collins, chairman of Cramlington Town Council, said: “We are delighted to be supporting A Star Is Born competition again, it’s a great platform for young people across the north east to showcase their vocal talent.

“It is such a wonderful opportunity to become the star of Cramlington’s festive celebrations and perform live on stage. You never know, you might just be the north east’s next singing sensation.”