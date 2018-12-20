A festive boost for organisations

Blyth-based Fusion PR Creative is spreading some Christmas cheer this festive season by making two food donations.

It is serving up the items to The Salvation Army’s food bank in Bedlington and The People’s Kitchen in Newcastle city centre.

The £100 food donation to The Salvation Army will help towards the 100 food parcels the centre expects to hand out to people in south-east Northumberland this Christmas.

Arleen Thompson, community administrator for The Salvation Army in Bedlington, said: “This food donation is going to be invaluable to local people this Christmas.

“Our regular beneficiaries are people who are struggling to make ends meet and need that little bit of help to feed their family through until their next payday.

“We are the only food bank in the west end of Bedlington and provide a vital service to the local community.”

Fusion PR Creative will also be donating £100 towards providing essential meals for vulnerable individuals at The People’s Kitchen.

The charity has been helping homeless and disadvantaged people in the Newcastle area for more than 30 years.

Leanne Tonks, of Fusion PR Creative, said: “The work carried out by the staff and volunteers at both of these incredible organisations is a lifeline for many people across the North East, especially around the festive season.

“As a small business operating in the region, we wanted to do our bit to acknowledge the great work that they do, but also to give something back.”