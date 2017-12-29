A holiday park that has hearts of gold

Owners at a Northumberland holiday park showed they have hearts of gold by helping to raise more than £3,200 for St Oswald’s Hospice.

Caravan owners and staff at the beachfront Golden Sands Holiday Park in Cresswell presented a cheque to St Oswald’s following a series of fundraising efforts for the hospice – the park’s adopted charity.

Golden Sands Holiday Park owner Sandra Thompson said: “So many of us here on the park have seen at first hand the incredible work of St Oswald’s. As a charity, it has touched the heart of so many people here. We are delighted to be able to give this money to St Oswald’s so they can continue to provide vital care and support for people with incurable conditions.

“We are golden by name – and privileged to have a park full of golden-hearted owners who have raised this fantastic amount of money for such a deserving cause. They came up with all sorts of ingenious ways of raising money, from a Guinness Book of Records Onesie Wearing World Record attempt, to fun runs and even a lamb national with steeplechasing sheep.”

The money, which was presented to staff at St Oswald’s will go towards the day-to-day running costs of the hospice.

Community fundraiser Danielle Callender said: “We are delighted to have the continued support of such a dedicated and tireless fundraiser as Golden Sands.

“St Oswald’s has to raise £7million each year simply to keep our doors open and continue to provide high-quality care to our patients and their families. That’s why the fundraising efforts of businesses like Golden Sands is so important.”