A lesson in life-saving

A Northumberland couple have launched a free first aid course for children.

Derrick Tait, along with his wife Stacy, devised the course inspired by their own four young children, aged from three to six years, to develop the youngsters’ emergency skills.

Derrick said: “We wanted to develop their emergency skills ‘just in case’.

“I am sure you have heard of children as young as three or four calling the emergency services and in the end saving somebody’s life as they knew the right things to do.”

He added: “The idea came about because I work night shifts as a nurse. If my wife was to fall down the stairs overnight, I wouldn’t find out until the next morning.”

The programme teaches children as young as four and older about first aid techniques, venepuncture and catheters, as well as about dementia care and support.

It uses cartoon character TJ to teach the children in an interesting and simple way, using language they can understand.

The Taits’ children were the first to take the hour-long course, giving their approval.

Since then, interest in it has soared, with positive feedback from youngsters and parents.

Derrick said: “The kids love it. We’ve actually had to turn people away over the summer because we’ve had so much interest.”

Children from schools across the north east have been introduced to TJ’s Junior First Aid for Kids, and at Cambois Primary School in Northumberland it was offered to all of the pupils.

The course is currently available to the local community free, including to care homes, after school clubs and the Guides.

Derrick added: “We fully support the introduction of basic life support and CPR into the school curriculum, but until that time we are in the fortunate position to be able to support the local community and deliver this training for free.”

All children who complete the course are awarded a certificate of attendance and a sticker.

Anyone interested in finding out more about the course with Derrick Tait should visit the company’s Facebook page at Derrick Tait North East or see the website at www.derricktaitnortheast.co.uk