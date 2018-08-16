A-LEVELS: Ashington College

A-Level students at Ashington Academy collected their long-awaited exam results today, which will see two thirds off to university and a third undertaking apprenticeships.

There were plenty of star students, including top performer Joe Wren who achieved an A* in maths, an A in physics and a B in biology with an A in further maths (AS-Level). Joe is going on to study maths at a Russell Group University.

Joe Wren

High-flyer Amy Jenkinson achieved an A in English literature, a B in English language and a C in art, securing her a place at Sunderland University to study English.

Ieuan Cooper secured an A in maths, Bs in chemistry and physics and a C in biology. He will go on to study chemical engineering at university.

Toni Spoors, executive principal, and deputy chief executive of the North East Learning Trust said: “We are very proud of our A-Level students who have worked extremely hard to achieve these results which will see many of them heading to university in just a few weeks.

“We wish them all the best of luck in their future endeavours and look forward to welcoming them back in years to come to hear about their successes.”

