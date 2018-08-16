A-LEVELS: Astley Community High School, Seaton Delaval

Sixth formers at Astley Community High School, Seaton Delaval, celebrated success with a 100% pass rate in their A-Level and BTEC exams.

Many students are now moving on to university or apprenticeships.

Cameron Bennett achieved three A* grades in maths, further maths and physics and is going on to study mechanical engineering at Leeds University.

Rebecca Shaw Bollands dream of studying veterinar medicine has become reality as she secures her place at Liverpool University with top A-Level grades A* A, A in biology, maths and chemistry.

Jade Thompson has won a place at Durham University to study a four year integrated Master of Chemistry degree following her A-Level A, A, B achievements

Andrew Bickerdike, Nathan Bruce, Daniel Render and Adam Bickerdike all achieved A, A, B grades and have won places at Newcastle University.

Several students achieved three distinction star awards and secured places at Northumbria University. Zoe Brooks will study nursing, Jessica Elliot has chosen primary education, and Lewis Barton, Ryan Chandler and Adam Towns are going on to study computer science.

Liam Dixon, Brandon French, Alex Devlin and Niall Cameron have all successfully been offered Cadetships in the Merchant Navy and will begin their sea training in September.

Lisa Pugh achieved excellent grades and has secured a software engineering apprenticeship with Accenture.

Executive headteacher John Barnes said: “Once again I am incredibly impressed by the efforts and results of our students. They have worked extremely hard to obtain these wonderful results and I wish them all the very best for the future.”

Head of sixth form Adam Ironside said: “This is yet another year where all of our Year 13 students have moved positively onto the next stage of their lives. Many will be going to universities

around the country to study courses ranging from veterinary medicine to accountancy.

"Many others are embarking on high quality apprenticeships with companies and organisations such as Accenture and the Merchant Navy.

"We are very proud of their achievements, and look forward to hearing about their future successes.”

Careers leader at ACHS, Paddy Drought, said: “We are particularly proud that our students’ dedicated work ethic combined with the balanced curriculum that we offer at Astley has been able to open so many opportunities to our young people. May we wish them all every success in their futures.”