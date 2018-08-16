A-LEVELS: BEDLINGTON ACADEMY

Staff and students at Bedlington Academy were all smiles earlier today as they celebrated a bumper crop of A-Level exam results.

The Sixth Formers achieved good results across the board, with many subjects performing significantly higher than last year – in particular science and a range of creative subjects.

Abbie Mole.

The average grade attained at A-level by Bedlington Academy students this year was a B, up from last year’s average of a C, and the A* to B figure went up to 52 per cent from 36 per cent in 2017.

They have secured further and higher education places or employment.

Specific highlights from this year’s cohort includes Alex Greer’s fantastic results, which saw him secure a place at Durham University to study chemistry.

He received an A* in biology and As in chemistry and maths.

Abbie Mole, who also had offers from Edinburgh, Durham, Newcastle and York, gained A grades in biology and chemistry and a B in maths. She has chosen to do a degree in biomedical sciences at Northumbria University.

Erin Robson is now in line to study business accounting at Newcastle University with her Grades of A, B and Distinction* and James Clark achieved two Distinctions and a Distinction* to secure his place at Newcastle University to study computer science.

Joanna Lamb, head of school at Bedlington Academy, said: “I am incredibly impressed with our students, who have achieved success in their A-Levels this year.

“Their hard work has shone through and I am certain they will go on to do great things.

“I am also incredibly proud of our team of wonderful staff, who consistently go above and beyond for our students to make sure that they all reach their potential and leave us knowing they have done their best.

“Bedlington Academy began a programme of rapid improvements this year when we joined the North East Learning Trust, and the results are testament to the vision of excellence that staff and students share.”