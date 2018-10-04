A most inspiring party conference

Last week’s Labour conference was wonderful – one of the most inspiring I’ve attended.

I was particularly pleased with Jeremy Corbyn’s radical plan to rebuild and transform our country and end the “greed is good” culture.

Ten years of austerity has seen the old and infirm, public workers and hard-pressed families suffer while the bankers who caused the slump count their bonuses and golden handshakes.

Labour’s plan, involving re-nationalisation of the rail, water and power industries, really does represent the new common sense.

Jeremy sparked cheers when he told us: “When we meet this time next year let it be as a Labour government, investing in Britain after years of austerity and neglect and bringing our country together after a decade of division. The old way of running things isn’t working anymore.”

Last year’s unnecessary general election denied Theresa May a Commons majority and left her hanging on only with the support of Northern Ireland politicians.

Labour’s better than expected result showed voters were ready for something new.

But one thing did worry me at the conference – the idea that there should be another poll on Brexit given the pig’s ear that Mrs May has made of withdrawal negotiations.

That is wrong in every way, even dangerous. The 2016 referendum produced a narrow, but clear majority for Leave. In Blyth Valley 60 per cent voted out, including 8,000 Labour supporters.

Any move to have a re-run would suggest that those who voted Brexit were wrong. It would be anti-democratic.

Where would it end? Would the pro-European elite demand another vote if the next one didn’t go the way they wanted?

In the meantime, Mrs May and her ministers are at odds over whether to go for a no deal Brexit or a deal which would leave us in the EU in all but name. Either would be a disaster.

The only new poll that people want is an election to clear out the Tories.