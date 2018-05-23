A Royal wedding day to remember

Community champions from Northumberland were among those who enjoyed the Royal wedding in the grounds of Windsor Castle.

Individuals from a range of backgrounds and ages were selected for these invitations by the regional Lord Lieutenants, including the Duchess of Northumberland.

George Clooney waved to Jackie.

They were able to watch the arrival of guests and hear the service live.

Jackie Long, senior youth worker at Silx Teen Bar, has run various educational projects and activities and helped and supported thousands of young people with a range of issues over a number of years.

She said: “I didn’t know what to expect, so I’m delighted that it was a really special day.

“Everyone involved was so friendly and helpful. For example, Linda didn’t have her invitation with her, but the steward we spoke to said he would sort it out and it was sorted as I had all my documentation and she had her ID.

Prince Harry and Prince William.

“I met a lot of great people from all over Britain who had done some amazing things in their communities.

“We had a brilliant spot and saw all the Royal family walk by on their way to the ceremony. Prince Edward said to us all to have a lovely day.

“When Prince Harry and Prince William came by they gave us a smile. You could see Harry was nervous as he wasn’t as jokey as he normally is, but no wonder as what a big day he was having.

“We saw so many celebrities and some of them were brilliant with us, such as David Beckham.

Members of the Royal family on their way to the ceremony

“My highlight was George Clooney. He stopped and waved to me with a smile after hearing my comment that he was gorgeous.”

David Gregory, a teacher at Newsham Primary School, was instrumental in working with students on the Newsham Love Northumberland initiative, which was runner-up in the Best Children’s Project category at last year’s awards.

He was put forward by the county council for his work to support and champion young people in Blyth, which also includes being a driving force behind the Port of Blyth’s STEM hub.

“I was very grateful to have been put forward and then chosen to be one of the Northumberland representatives at the Royal wedding and it was a real honour to be there on Saturday with so many community champions,” he said.

Mike and Zara Tindall.

Age UK Northumberland had a Royal wedding tea party at its headquarters in Ashington on Friday. Pupils from Josephine Butler Primary Campus sang a selection of songs and they also came along the previous week to help with the preparations for the event.