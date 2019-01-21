A stitch in time to mark NHS’ 70th

New art has gone on display to mark 70 years of the NHS.

Two new embroideries have gone on display at Wansbeck General Hospital.

More than 20 people contributed to the artworks, including staff, members of the public and hospital volunteers, who attended a series of artist-led workshops, which started ahead of the NHS’ 70th birthday in July.

The artworks – on the second floor of the hospital in the Wansbeck Clinic waiting area – feature personal memories of the NHS, along with key changes and milestones in its history.

Judith Coates, manager of outpatients at the hospital, said: “We are delighted with the embroideries, which showcase the rich 70-year history of the NHS.

“We would like to thank everyone who took part to create these special artworks for our hospital – there are some very talented individuals in our communities.

“There are so many different things to see in the artworks, from hand and foot prints from a man born on July 5, 1948, when the NHS was founded to ‘caring hands’ representing nurses.

“We also depict changes in healthcare and, of course, a celebratory birthday cake with 70 candles, to name just a few.

“The artworks have really brightened up the waiting area and we’re sure they will be enjoyed by our patients, visitors and staff for many years to come.”

The project has been organised by the trust’s Bright Northumbria charity, which funded the development of a healing arts programme.

It marks the culmination of Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust’s events to celebrate 70 years of the NHS which included birthday cakes for patients, tea dances and a thanksgiving service at Hexham Abbey.