A walk on the wild side to help Northumberland charity

A charity has taken businesses back to basics as part of a fundraising team building initiative.

Leading Link is teaching basic bush craft skills, including fire lighting, survival shelter building and cooking on an open fire.

More than ten businesses were represented at the night under the stars at a secret location, each pledging sponsorship to help the charity raise funds for its work alongside young people.

Lyn Horton, chief executive of Bedlington-based Leading Link, said: “The children and young people who we work with have recently undertaken a programme of team building and confidence raising exercises in the great outdoors.

“I’m a member of a business group called BNI and I challenged my fellow members to see if they could do the things the young people learn with us.

“The ‘BNI Warriors’ really enjoyed their time under the stars.

“They experienced working together as a team in order to ‘survive’ and undertook practical skills like cooking trout on an open fire, as well as building a shelter to protect them from the elements.”

One participant who took part, life coach James Palmer, said: “This was a great bonding experience, which at times was very challenging.

“We’ve all discovered a lot about ourselves and the great work that Leading Link does with young people, as well as raising funds for the charity.”

Around £1,000 was raised to help fund further activities for young people.

As well as outdoor activities, Leading Link also organises enterprise events, provides support at major events such as Northumberland Live at Blyth, and runs a thriving Children’s University programme.

If anyone would like more information, get in touch with Leading Link on 01670 820088 or info@leadinglink.co.uk