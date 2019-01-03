A19 closed after fatal collision between pedestrian and car

Police have closed both carriageways of the A19 this morning after a fatal collision involving a pedestrian and a car.

UPDATE at 12.13pm: Tweet from Northumbria Police: 'The road is expected to be closed until 8pm tonight. Diversions are in place but motorists are advised to find an alternate route to avoid heavy delays.'

UPDATE at 11.57am: Tweet from Highways England: 'The #A19 southbound #SeatonBurn to #Cramlington remains closed while @northumbriapol conduct collision investigation works. Potential to still be closed on approach to the evening peak period but timescale still not confirmed. Please be aware and plan ahead.'

At about 7.40am today (Thursday), police received a report of a collision on the A19 southbound between Seaton Burn and Moor Farm roundabout (A1171 Cramlington).

Emergency services are currently at the scene and both southbound and northbound carriageways have been closed and diversions have been put in place. Traffic is diverted via the hollow diamond symbols: A1068 north, A192 east, A189 south to rejoin the A19.

A Highways England update at 9.34am, said: '#A19 Southbound closure between #SeatonBurn roundabout and the A1171 #Cramlington. @NPRoadPolicing are at scene dealing. The road is estimated to reopen in approximately 4-5hours.'

At 9.49am, Northumbria Police said that the closure would remain in place for several hours.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has dashcam footage is asked to contact police via 101 and quote reference number 117 03/01/19.