Accolades for community champions

Awards have been handed out to those shortlisted for Ian Lavery’s annual Local Heroes 2018 competition.

The MP was looking for nominations of community and charitable champions who either live or volunteer in his Wansbeck constituency.

Ross Thompson received the most votes from the public.

The top three in the public vote were announced during the ceremony in Morpeth Town Hall – the winner was community volunteer Ross Thompson, from Ashington.

Lindsay Freeman, who was nominated for her charitable fund-raising, was second and Wansbeck Valley Food Bank was third.

Ross helps out with the Making Winter Warmer initiative and dresses up as Santa for children with additional needs, among other activities.

“I can’t believe that I’m the winner of the competition and I have to accept the award on behalf of everyone I’ve worked alongside and those who have supported me with the projects I do,” he said.

Others who received accolades included Real Deal Plus, the #teamsusie group, Donna Swan (Calmer Therapy) and Koast Radio.

Mr Lavery has written a letter to all of the nominees to congratulate them personally.