Alan going to the wire for charity

A 72-year-old from Cramlington has signed up for an exhilarating aerial zipline challenge to raise funds for and awareness of a mental health charity.

Alan Davison, who has worked for Blyth Star Enterprises in a supervisory role for more than a decade, is taking on the SkyWire at The Eden Project in Cornwall on Thursday, September 20.

The timing of the fund-raising activity coincides with a special three-day trip for 20 staff and service users from its Stakeford Nurseries site, where the charity runs a horticultural training programme.

The trip to Cornwall has been arranged as part of Blyth Star Enterprises’ Next Steps Project.

The SkyWire, which soars high above The Eden Project’s iconic biomes, is the UK’s longest and fastest zipline – reaching speeds of 60mph over the course of half a mile.

Alan said: “Blyth Star Enterprises took a leap of faith 10 years ago when they employed a 62-year-old man, who had been unemployed for 15 months and was feeling pretty depressed with life in general.

“I will be eternally grateful to Blyth Star Enterprises until the day I retire and I am really looking forward to my SkyWire challenge to raise funds for and awareness of the charity.”

Blyth Star Enterprises provides living support, work experience and day services to more than 350 people living with learning disabilities and life-long mental health issues across the North East.

To donate to Alan’s SkyWire fund-raising challenge online, go to www.justgiving.com/campaigns/charity/blythstar-enterprise/nextstepsedenproject