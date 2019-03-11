Aldi stores donating food to help Northumberland charities

Three Aldi stores in Northumberland are donating surplus food to help six charities.

Provisions from Aldi in Ashington will help the Junction Café at Stakeford Methodist Church, The Full Circle Food Project and East Bedlington Community Centre.

In Cramlington, Azure Supported Living will use donations to help disabled or disadvantaged people to live independently.

St Paul’s School and Hadston House Community Centre, which provides meals on wheels for vulnerable people, will receive donations from the Alnwick store.

Each store is donating perishable items, such as fresh fruit and vegetables, chilled products and baked goods.

The trial, with community engagement platform Neighbourly, will continue until spring and could be rolled out to all Aldi stores.

So far, Aldi has paired up six stores in the north east with local good causes that are now collecting surplus food up to five days a week.

Last year the supermarket donated two million meals to charity and expects to increase this by 50 per cent if the trial is extended to its 827 stores.

Fritz Walleczek, managing director of corporate responsibility at Aldi UK and Ireland, said: “We’re always looking for new and creative ways to increase the amount of food we are able to donate.

“This partnership is enabling us to be even more efficient in how we distribute surplus stock, while supporting a vast range of causes, across the north east.

“Our aim is for fresh, healthy food to be accessible for everyone, and Neighbourly is helping us to extend this commitment beyond our affordable range of fresh products.”

Steve Butterworth, Neighbourly chief executive, said: “We are delighted to be partnering with Aldi on this programme and to help it realise its ambition to benefit those communities local to each and every one of their stores across the UK.

“Food surplus is a challenge Aldi is committed to playing its part to address.

“This approach is critical to ensure surplus food finds its way easily to the good causes supporting those communities that need it most.”

Any local charities in Northumberland looking to partner up with an Aldi store should email aldi@neighbourly.com to apply.