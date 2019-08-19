Alnwick school to host science and maths event

The Duchess’s Community High School in Alnwick is hosting a STEM event.

Children aged 8 to 13 can have a brilliant day at The Duchess’s Community High School in Alnwick this month, finding out more about these fascinating subjects.

A full day event on Thursday, August 29 will include four workshops run by industry experts in all things digital including making toothpaste on a double decker learning bus!.

Working in small teams, participants will use their skills to build a stretcher, learn programming and explore the science behind magic!

Coun Nick Oliver, cabinet member for corporate services at Northumberland County Council said: “Science, technology, engineering and maths are high on the agenda for all educational establishments and workplaces.

“As a council we are promoting them by engaging with local schools, children and businesses to increase the opportunities available in our county and showcase the exciting and varied career opportunities that the STEM subjects can open up for our young people.

“This event closes a fantastic summer of STEM events held across the county. We have had lots of young people attend, which is fantastic to see. But there is still more we plan to do to inspire as many young people as possible to follow careers in STEM areas.”

The event will run from 9.15am until 3.30pm. Places are £10 per child, plus VAT and booking fee. All children must be supervised and each adult should book a ticket, although adult tickets are free. A buffet lunch will be provided for everyone.

Book your tickets on www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/exploring-stem-tickets-64731097455