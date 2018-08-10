Anniversary for Bebside Horses

A charity trust in Blyth has marked its 10th anniversary by issuing a reminder of the horse and pony riding opportunities it provides.

Jackie and John Dawe established Bebside Horses with some support from Community and Voluntary Action Blyth Valley.

Horse and pony riding lessons are available on Saturdays and Sundays – and Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays during school holidays – for children aged eight to 17 and adults.

They can also spend time at the stables and learn how best to look after the horses and ponies.

Jackie said the children coming along to the site, located next to the A189/A193 roundabout, are ‘fantastic’ but there has been a drop in numbers over the last couple of years.

She added: “Word of mouth has been the most effective means of raising awareness about Bebside Horses, but we are also putting up signs in the area to hopefully attract more people.

“As well as the riding lessons, people can also loan a horse or pony for as long as they like. With the children, they usually move onto a bigger one as they get older and that frees up the one they were riding.

“What we charge is very little compared to other places. We also do shows and sponsored rides.

“Coming along to the weekend and holiday clubs is a social event and for parents, it’s a fun activity that gets their children out of the house.”

They source horses and ponies from people who can no longer afford them and also take in those that have been abandoned.

Activities such as backpacking take place from time to time to give a boost to the Bebside Horses income.

For more information about the lessons and activities, call 01670 355700 or go to the Bebside horses Facebook page.