Another laptops donation to school

The project team behind a major subsea energy development in south east Northumberland has once again made a generous donation to a village primary school to help pupils get online.

Following a donation made earlier in the year, the North Sea Link Interconnector project has gifted 20 more reconditioned laptops to Cambois Primary School, bringing the total to date to 30.

The hardware has been donated through a scheme operated by National Grid’s IS Department – profits from the company’s IT recycling process are used to fund computers for good causes.

Sallyanne Barson, engagement and communications manager at North Sea Link, said: “We have been proud to support Cambois Primary School with a number of projects since construction works commenced in 2016 and it is a joy for us to see the difference that we have been able to make to the staff and pupils.

“We hope our latest donation of IT equipment will help more children to get online to assist their learning across the national curriculum.”

North Sea Link Interconnector is a joint project between Statnett and National Grid. They are working together to construct an electricity link between Norway and the UK.

Set to be operational in 2021, it will connect the electricity systems of the two countries via high voltage subsea cables from Kvilldal in Norway to Blyth, with onshore infrastructure located at neighbouring Cambois.

Marianne Allan, Cambois Primary School headteacher, said: “Once again, we have been blown away by the generosity of the North Sea Link project team.

“The laptops donated at the start of the year have been a fantastic supplement to our in-house IT suite to enable the children to continue their online learning remotely, so it’s great that we can now expand these services across the school so more children can benefit.”