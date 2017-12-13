Another silver for county at awards

Northumberland has once again been crowned the second-best region in the UK to visit.

At the British Travel Awards, in London, it won silver in the Best UK Holiday category.

It is the fourth year in a row that the county has finished runner-up. Cornwall once again took the gold, while Cumbria/Lake District secured bronze.

The event is the largest travel-awards programme in the UK. The winners of the accolades are chosen by a public vote – from those who have registered their interest to vote.

Northumberland Tourism director Jude Leitch said: “We are delighted with the result; to be among the best regions and up there with the likes of Cornwall and the Lake District is pleasing.

“We know what wonderful things there are in Northumberland, and so do our visitors, and that’s the most important thing.

“We look forward to continuing our visitor growth.”

Coun Cath Homer, cabinet member for culture, arts, leisure and tourism at Northumberland County Council, added: “This is a huge accolade for the county and we look forward to continuing to work with our partners to encourage more people to choose Northumberland for their next short break or holiday.”