Ant’s Saturday night takeaway at Northumberland chippy

A TV star enjoyed a takeaway at a popular restaurant.

Customers queuing for their fish and chips at an award-winning establishment were delighted to meet one of the country’s best loved celebrities.

The Harbour View Fish and Chip Restaurant, in Seaton Sluice, received a visit from Ant McPartlin and his family for their Saturday night takeaway.

The restaurant, voted the fourth best in the UK by Trip Advisor, regularly has queues of people waiting for their food but the added bonus of seeing Ant pleased both the takeaway queue and those sitting enjoying their meals inside the restaurant.

Manager Waseem Mir was delighted the TV star chose Harbour View for his tea.

He said: “He was lovely and took the time to chat to our customers while he was waiting for his cod and chips. We’re delighted that he decided to visit us with his family.”

Ant even posed for a selfie with some of the staff including Sharon Hill-Lees.

She said: “I couldn’t believe it when I saw him. Everyone commented on how well he looked and how nice he was to our customers. It really made my day.”