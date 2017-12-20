Appeal after robbery in Seaton Delaval

Police are appealing for information after a woman was robbed in a street in Seaton Delaval.

A 61-year-old woman was walking on Hallington Drive at about 6pm on Saturday, December 9, when she was confronted by a man who punched her and stole her bag.

She was left with minor injuries from the incident, but was understandably left shaken.

The offender is described as being white, 5ft 8ins tall, clean shaven and aged between 40 and 50. He was wearing dark coloured trousers and a hoody.

Inquiries into the incident are on-going and extra officers have been patrolling the area, but now police have appealed for any witnesses to the incident to get in touch.

Officers particularly want to speak to a male believed to be around 17-years-old who helped the woman, chased the offender and retrieved the handbag.

Anyone who saw the incident, or believes they may have information about the man responsible, should call Northumbria Police on 101 – quoting reference number 154604J/17 – or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.