APPEAL: Final total for poppies

The final total of donations to the Poppy Appeal in Blyth, Newsham Bebside and Cowpen is £27,343.

I’d like to thank all of those people who so generously contributed to this excellent result.

I’d also like to thank the huge number of volunteers who made this possible, and schools, supermarkets, and other outlets who welcomed our collectors and red cans.

In November we commemorate the centenary of the Armistice in 1918.

We shall be collecting again, and hope our donors will be as generous then.

Warren Snowdon

Poppy Appeal organiser