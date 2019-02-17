Appeal for witnesses as badly hurt cyclist, 63, found lying in Northumberland road

Northumbria Police officers are appealing for witnesses after a cyclist was seriously injured between Benridge and Pigdon near Morpeth.

Yesterday (Saturday) officers received a report a male cyclist had been taken to hospital after he was found unconscious and lying in the road near the Benridge riding stables. He is currently in a critical but stable condition. It is thought the incident leading to the injuries occurred at about midday.

Inquiries are ongoing to ascertain how the 63-year-old cyclist came to be in the road, and officers are especially keen to trace an elderly couple who stopped at the scene and tried to call for an ambulance but left before they had spoken to police. They are thought to be from the Seaton Sluice area and were heading to Rothbury.

Officers would also like to speak with anyone who might have information or dashcam footage taken in the area from around that time.

Please contact police by calling 101 quoting reference number 1136 160219.