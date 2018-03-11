Appeal made after stray dogs found

The RSPCA is appealing for information after two dogs were found roaming the streets in poor condition.

The dogs – a female brindle and white lurcher and a male Staffordshire bull terrier – were wandering around in Lynemouth on February 20.

RSPCA inspector Helen Bestwick said: “A member of the public found the lurcher at 4.45am on Bridge Road. At 5.30am, they found the Staffy on Sea View, which is at the end of Bridge Road.

“Neither of the dogs were wearing collars and ID tags, as is required by law. The lurcher however was microchipped to an address in Ashington but I haven’t been able to make contact with the owner listed. According to the microchip she is called Meg.

“Both these dogs are in a poor condition, the lurcher is lean and had fleas and the Staffy has severe skin problems including fur loss on his back, chest, stomach and legs and red and sore feet.”

The RSPCA is asking anyone who recognises the dogs and knows who their owner is to get in touch on the inspector appeal line 0300 1238018.

“Please give us a call and leave a message,” said Inspector Bestwick.