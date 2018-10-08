Apprenticeship scheme’s success

An apprenticeship scheme has been recognised regionally for its success.

Northumberland County Council won the Recruitment Excellence Award at the Regional Apprenticeship Awards.

It was also highly commended as Macro Employer of the Year in the north east region.

The awards showcase the growing range of sectors that offer apprenticeships whilst celebrating outstanding apprentices, employers and individuals who champion apprenticeships across England.

Deputy council leader Wayne Daley, who is also cabinet member for children’s services, said: “Our teams do a wonderful job with our apprenticeship programme and the results speak for themselves.

“We are immensely proud of the part everyone has played in creating an exciting place for apprentices of all ages to work and grow.”

Northumberland has recruited more than 2,000 apprentices across the county council, Northumbria Healthcare NHS Trust and council maintained schools, and it is putting £1m a year into its apprenticeship scheme for three years.

Some 91 per cent of the council’s apprentices progress to higher level apprenticeships or full employment in the council, 20 per cent above national rates.

Dean Jackson, service director for education and skills, said: “We are passionate about supporting young people to come through our organisation as they are council leaders and managers of the future.”