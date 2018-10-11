Armchair karate for home residents

Residents at The Oaks Care Home in Blyth have been getting to grips with a new fitness regime.

Armchair Karate was introduced to test the residents’ punching power and improve their health and wellbeing.

Home manager Ann Mielnik purchased training pads for carers to wear while residents threw their best jabs.

She said: “Armchair karate boosts residents’ mental and physical skills, strength and movement, and gets them laughing and animated, which improves their wellbeing.

“This has to be the single best armchair exercise we have hosted. Residents had enormous grins on their faces and were all really putting effort into it.”

Resident Ann Sturrock got involved. She said: “This was absolutely fabulous.”