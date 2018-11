Huge crowds turned out in Blyth this morning for the town’s annual Remembrance parade and service.

They gathered at the cenotaph in Ridley Park on the centenary of the end of the First World War.

A service was held and a two-minute silence held.

Among those laying wreaths were the Duchess of Northumberland, the Mayor of Blyth Adrian Cartie and Blyth Valley MP Ronnie Campbell.

The Duchess took the salute at a parade through the town.