The residents of Newsham and New Delaval today remembered those who laid down their lives for their country.

A Remembrance service was held at the Newsham War Memorial, a day ahead of the 100th anniversary of the end of the First World War.

Standard bearers at the Newsham and New Delaval Remembrance service. Picture by John Tuttiett

Photographer John Tuttiett was among those paying their respects.

Paying respects at the Newsham and New Delaval Remembrance service. Picture by John Tuttiett

The standards are lowered at the Newsham and New Delaval Remembrance service. Picture by John Tuttiett

Paying respects at the Newsham and New Delaval Remembrance service. Picture by John Tuttiett

Buglers play at the Newsham and New Delaval Remembrance service. Picture by John Tuttiett