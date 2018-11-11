ARMISTICE 100: Northumberland marks the 100th anniversary of the Armistice

Northumberland marked the centenary of the Armistice with a special service of remembrance today.

Hundreds of people packed into Hexham Abbey for the service, hosted by the Duchess of Northumberland in her role as Lord Lieutenant of the county.

Army Cadets prepare for the Remembrance service at Hexham Abbey.

Civic heads, veterans, representatives from a host of organisations and members of the public were welcomed to the Abbey by music from the Northumbria Army Cadet Force Cassino Band.

The Rector of Hexham, Canon Dagmar Winter gave the welcome and introduction. Representatives from a number of faiths took part in the service, leading prayers and giving readings, including the Bishop of Newcastle, the Rt Rev Christine Hardman; the Rev Stephen Lindridge, chairman of Newcastle Methodist District; Tony Benson, interfaith co-ordinator of The Newcaste Reform Synagogue; Bishop Seamus Cunningham, from the Roman Catholic Diocese of Hexham and Newcastle; the Rev Anthony Roache, Chaplain of the 3rd Regiment Royal Horse Artillery; the Rev David Herbert, Moderator of the Northern Synod of the United Reformed Church; the Rev Paul Revill, Mission Enabler of the Northern Baptist Association; and Andrew Greaves, a member of Tynedale Quakers, representing the Northumbria Area Meeting of the Religious Society of Friends.

The Duchess of Northumberland laid a wreath and gave a reading.

The service was punctuated by two moving pieces from the Northumberland Theatre Company - Hurrah, the war is over! and Reality dawns.

Among the hymns and choir anthems were two which were sung in Hexham Abbey in 1918 in a service to mark the end of the First World War - Now Thank We All Our God and Arthur Sullivan's I Will Sing of Thy Power.

A candle of peace was lit, amid the debris of a First World War grenade, and, following the blessing from the Bishop of Newcastle, the Band of The Royal Regiment of Fusiliers played a march from Things to Come.