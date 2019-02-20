Arrest after car crashes into a house in Northumberland

Dramatic pictures have emerged after a car crashed into a house last night.
A woman has been arrested on suspicion of driving whilst unfit through drink or drugs following the incident in Blyth.
A Northumbria Police spokesman said: “At 8.39pm last night (Tuesday), police received a report that a car had crashed into a house on Sixth Avenue, Blyth.
“Emergency services attended and an occupant of the vehicle was treated at the scene for minor head injuries. Thankfully, nobody was seriously injured.
“A 30-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of driving whilst unfit through drink or drugs.
“She has been released under investigation, pending further inquiries.
“An investigation is ongoing to determine the circumstances surrounding the collision.
“Any witnesses are asked to call police on 101 – quoting reference 1142 19/02/19 – or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.”