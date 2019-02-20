Arrest after car crashes into a house in Northumberland

Dramatic pictures have emerged after a car crashed into a house last night.

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of driving whilst unfit through drink or drugs following the incident in Blyth.

The car in the garden of a house in Sixth Avenue, Blyth.

A Northumbria Police spokesman said: “At 8.39pm last night (Tuesday), police received a report that a car had crashed into a house on Sixth Avenue, Blyth.

“Emergency services attended and an occupant of the vehicle was treated at the scene for minor head injuries. Thankfully, nobody was seriously injured.

“A 30-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of driving whilst unfit through drink or drugs.

“She has been released under investigation, pending further inquiries.

The car in the garden of a house in Sixth Avenue, Blyth.

“An investigation is ongoing to determine the circumstances surrounding the collision.

“Any witnesses are asked to call police on 101 – quoting reference 1142 19/02/19 – or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.”