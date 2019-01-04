Art competition launched to mark Holocaust Memorial Day

Residents are being invited to enter an art competition to mark Holocaust Memorial Day.

The Holocaust Memorial Day art competition, by Northumberland County Council, should reflect the theme of “Torn from Home”.

Entries can be in any medium, including paintings, drawings, sculpture, photographs, poems or short stories of no more than 150 words.

To enter, send your name, email address and an image of your piece to participation@northumberland.gov.uk If you are under 16, please ask an adult to send in your entry. Deadline is January 10.

Prizes will be awarded for the winning entries, which will also be displayed at County Hall during a special remembrance event to mark Holocaust Memorial Day on Thursday, January 24.

The competition is also an opportunity for people to reflect on those whose lives were changed beyond recognition, and to challenge prejudice, discrimination and hatred in our own society.

Coun Bernard Pidcock, who is leading the Holocaust Memorial Day commemorations at the council, said: “Every year we look at ways to engage with the general public to ensure the message behind Holocaust Memorial Day continues to be told.

“The theme this year of Torn from Home is one which people from many different communities can relate to. The idea of the art competition is for children and adults living and working in Northumberland to show what the theme means to them.”

Members of the public are invited to the event, which starts at 3.45pm with the raising of Holocaust Memorial Day flag. It will be followed by a commemoration event in the council chamber at County Hall.