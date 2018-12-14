Art exhibition at hospital aims to inspire others

Paintings by a former musician who has recovered from stroke have gone on display to inspire others at a hospital.

The exhibition at Wansbeck General Hospital features work by Stanley Thompson, who was a professional bass guitarist in the 1960s and played alongside bands including The Kinks and The Animals.

Stanley – who signs his paintings ‘Rupert’ – returned to painting after suffering a stroke in 2016, receiving emergency treatment at The Northumbria Hospital and rehabilitation at Wansbeck.

The paintings depict local scenes, life in the north east and how it was in bygone years, and feature different styles, such as The Pitman Painters, LS Lowry and Claude Monet.

Stanley, who now lives near Rothbury, said: “The title of the exhibition is Inspiration. My mother enjoyed oil painting, but she had a bad stroke and lost the use of her right hand. Determined, she decided to carry on and tried using her left hand – with practice it worked.

“She was my inspiration when I had my stroke. I practised and I hope succeeded. I hope the exhibition will encourage and inspire others who have had similar health setbacks.

“I also wanted to thank the staff on the stroke ward at Wansbeck hospital – they’re wonderful and I wouldn’t be here today without them. I hope the paintings will be enjoyed by patents and staff.”

The exhibition is near the main entrance, along from the HVS shop and on the corridor directly upstairs.

The paintings are for sale and 50 per cent of the sales will go towards charitable projects at the hospital.

The exhibition has been organised by the trust’s Bright Northumbria charity which has, for the past 15 years, funded the development of an award-winning healing arts programme, which uses art as a therapeutic medium to improve the hospital environment for patients, visitors and staff.

For further information contact brightcharity@northumbria.nhs.uk