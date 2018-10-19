Ashington business leader named in UK’s top 50

An Ashington-based director has been named among the UK’s inspiring individuals running successful medium-sized businesses.

Michael Reid, sales director at Polar Krush, has been featured in the national LDC’s Top 50 Most Ambitious Business Leaders series.

The LDC Top 50 celebrates and commends the ambition and commitment across a range of sectors, highlighting the most dynamic leaders across the board.

Michael was recognised in the Thinking Big category, which showcased leaders who were not afraid of big aspirations.

Michael said: “To be recognised in a national award’s Top 50 is something I’m incredibly proud of, and it’s something which certainly puts the north east on the map.

“When I first joined Polar Krush, exports made up just seven per cent of the business. Now we cover most of mainland Europe, and our first order has just shipped to Australia.

“I have been acknowledged as one of the UK’s most ambitious business leaders and with our serious momentum in overseas markets, the sky really is the limit.”

There were more than 400 entries from business leaders across the UK and Michael was amongst the first 10 ambitious leaders to be announced.

Continuing its success, Polar Krush has also made it onto this year’s Fastest 50, an initiative run by Ward Hadaway, which recognises outstanding business achievements by companies across the north east.