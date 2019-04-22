Ashington drinks firm launches paper spoon straws

An iced drinks company has launched a fully environmentally-friendly spoon straw – eliminating plastic ones from its brand.

After listening to customer feedback, Ashington-based Polar Krush has developed a unique spoon straw made from paper to replace the traditional polypropylene straws used in the food and drinks industry.

Although the polypropylene straws are fully recyclable, the company was keen to develop a greener solution.

Polar Krush’s new ‘paper spoon straw’, which is 100 per cent biodegradable, took 18-months to develop from concept to production and features a spoon-like scoop at one end.

Michael Reid, sales director of Polar Krush, said: “You only have to switch on the television or open a newspaper to read about the concerning situation the planet finds itself in due to the high level of plastics clogging up our waterways and finding their way to landfill.

“At Polar Krush, our customers are predominantly families with children and as a company we care about protecting the world they are inheriting.

“We have already introduced initiatives to remove single use plastics from our brand. We have changed our packaging and in addition to all our cups being recyclable and containing recyclable material, we also provide reusable and vegetable-based alternatives.”

The paper spoon straw is part of a multi-million pound investment programme by Polar Krush.

Michael added: “At Polar Krush we have listened to our customers, who include theme parks, zoos, holiday parks, wildfowl and water parks, all of which have a vested interest in protecting the environment and reducing the impact of plastic waste on our oceans and wildlife.

“Our young consumers are extremely environmentally conscious, which is reflected in the strong message that our groundbreaking paper spoon straw sends.

“Through this innovation, we can avoid millions of pieces of single use plastic being released into the environment over the coming years.”