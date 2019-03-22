Ashington facility opening its doors to the community

A charity is opening its doors to more residents after seeing an increase in use of its venue.

Ashington Veterans Institute in Woodhorn Road Back is looking to attract more people after undergoing numerous works in the last 12 months.

The registered charity is mainly used as a snooker/billiards venue, but committee members are looking to open the place to more users as part of its constitution.

A number of grants over the last 18 months have helped a variety of projects come to fruition, including a full refurbishment of the toilets.

Keith Green, secretary, said: “The place is thriving at the minute. Membership is up, and the place is busy.

“We are actively seeking new members, trying to open up the place for a more diverse user, and encouraging more women to join.

“We’ve already got two guitar groups who are using the place on Monday and Tuesday evenings to practice, and we’re running a seminar on Dog Behaviour on a Thursday.

“We are wanting more groups like this to use our facilities.”

Interest is growing in the venue’s competitions, with 27 people taking part in a major Open Snooker Competition recently, and another 28 taking part in an Open Billiards Handicap in memory of long-serving member George Emery.

The event also saw popular player Bob Dick, the club’s oldest member and in his 80s, competing.

Keith added: “The day was a huge success, and players have already asked us to do the same next year.”