Ashington group celebrates funding boost

A community group has been awarded thousands of pounds to help provide activities for young people.

Real Deal Plus has secured £66,500 to continue its vital work with young people in and around the Ashington area over the next three years.

The grant will support the employment of two part-time youth workers to ensure young people have access to the resources needed to give them experiences they might not otherwise get.

Centre manager Kath Falcus said: “We are delighted to have secured a further three years of funding to enable our vital youth provision to continue in our Teen Bar.

“We are extremely grateful to the Northumberland Children’s Trust for supporting our vital work.

“We know the Teen Bar works and it provides a safe, healthy environment for young people to hang out with friends and get involved in supervised activities.

“We offer all the young people that come to the Teen Bar the opportunity to do something positive and provide alternatives to getting into trouble on the streets that can lead to difficult, dangerous or anti-social behaviour, petty crime, or vulnerability to drug and substance misuse.”

She added: “We provide a holistic approach, encouraging social skills whilst building self-confidence and self-esteem, life skills and the importance of being part of a community, as well as encouraging exercise, healthy eating and cooking on a budget, etc.

“We give encouragement, support and a warm welcome to disengaged young people.”