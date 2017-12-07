Ashington lights up for Christmas

Christmas came to Ashington when the town’s festive lights were switched on.

Friday’s event included music from school choirs, including Bothal Primary and Thomas Bewick, and swing singer Paul Skerritt.

Olaf and Anna, from Frozen, were there, along with the Snow Queen on stilts and, of course, Santa.

Ashington Town Council works closely with schools on a competition for children to design new Christmas lighting features.

This year’s winners, whose designs are displayed on Station Road, near the Christmas tree, are Chloe Olivia Smith, Sophie Nessworthy, Tom Wakeman, Scarlett Brannigan and Alex Coyle.

The lucky five joined BBC presenter Colin Briggs on stage at the switch-on.

The event was organised by Ashington Town Council with support from Northumberland YMCA, Northern Funfairs, Bad Apples North East, local schools and BBC Newcastle.