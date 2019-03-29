Ashington onesie company is helping rough sleepers

An Ashington company is helping rough sleepers in Newcastle to keep warm.

The All-in-One Company has supplied a first batch of specially-made blankets to the Making Warmer charity, whose volunteers provide food and clothing for the growing number of people who live on the city’s streets.

David Hall, who helps run the charity, said it sees between 85 and 100 people every Friday night.

He said: “It’s getting worse. The biggest growth area is people with mental health issues who just come because they have nowhere else to go, and that’s the big problem at the moment.”

The All-in-One’s blankets will be handed out from the charity’s Friday night base in Blackett Street alongside clothes, toiletries and food provided by Greggs, Pret a Manger, New York Deli and Hutchinson Catering at International Paints.

The All-in-One founder Kate Dawson said: “We do as much as we can to help people. That includes sending onesies to the growing number of Baby Banks, which provide clothing for hard-up families, and a women’s refuge.

“It’s very sad that in 2019 charities like Making Winter Warmer have to step in, but thank goodness they do.”

Blankets are needed throughout the year as rough sleepers have no means of drying them when they get wet.

David said: “We’re so grateful to Kate and The All-in-One Company and all the other people who help. It’s a shame we have to do what we do, but unfortunately people depend on us.”

He added: “If we help one person it’s worth doing. It’s as simple as that.”

Making Winter Warmer was set up in 2013. The charity has 12 volunteers, including a GP and an employee from a specialist supported housing service.

As well as continuing to provide blankets for Making Winter Warmer, The All-in-One Company is keen to hear from other charities who it might be able to help. Email info@the-all-in-one-company.co.uk or ring 01670 522478.