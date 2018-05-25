Ashington residents digging into gardening competition

Green-fingered residents in Ashington are being invited to showcase their gardens in an annual competition.

Ashington Town Council has announced that its popular gardens competition is returning for 2018.

The competition is open to all Ashington residents, with six categories – Large Garden, Small Garden, Disabled Person’s Garden, Senior Citizen’s Garden, Allotment Garden, and Commercial Property and Public House.

Coun Mark Purvis, business chairman of the council, said: “Following the success of the Ashington Gardens Competition in recent years it was decided that it should go ahead again in 2018.

“The competition celebrates and recognises the excellent gardening work undertaken by many residents of our town.”

Town clerk Mike Slaughter added: “Since the town council reintroduced the competition it has generated a real interest within the community to maintain and enhance the environment, and we are hopeful that more residents will take part in 2018.”

The event is backed by Wansbeck Garden Centre and Café, in North Seaton Industrial Estate.

The closing date is Friday, June 15, with judging in July and an awards night in September.

Application forms are available at www.ashingtontowncouncil.gov.uk/ashington-gardens-competition-2018 or from the Town Hall, Northumberland County Council offices in Wansbeck Square, and Wansbeck Garden Centre and Cafe.